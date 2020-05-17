The Simpsons season 32 premiere date hopes over on Fox







Following today’s big finale, are you interested in learning The Simpsons season 32 premiere date … or what it at least could be? Rest assured, we’ve got some other news when it comes to this within!

The good news here is that you will see the long-running animated comedy back for another season … not that this should be all that much of a surprise to anyone. The Simpsons has been on the air longer than some of its devoted viewers have even been alive, and we do think that future generations could continue to enjoy it. While the ratings are far from what they once were, this is still one of the most important scripted shows on Fox’s schedule.

Not only that, but this also just so happens to be a show that is perhaps more important than ever now. While the majority of live-action series are currently on hold due to the current health crisis, animated series are able to do much more of their work remotely and in a safe matter. With this in mind, there will be new episodes airing this fall and you don’t have to worry all that much about its future in that way.

Of course, it’s far too early to detail everything that you can expect to see on an upcoming season of The Simpsons, but a lot of the basic elements of it are probably similar to what you’ve seen over the past decade — stories based mostly on the characters rather than just current events, and also a almost-constant parade of big-name guest stars. While we’d say the producers do rely a little too much on stunt casting, at the same time it does continue to give the show credibility as one almost every performer wants to appear on at some point during their career. That pop-culture relevancy still does matter a lot when the dust settles.

