The Masked Singer season 3 finale promo: Frog vs. Night Angel, Turtle







The Masked Singer season 3 finale is slated to come onto Fox this Wednesday — and yea, it’s clear that it will be a dramatic end.

Entering this episode, there are three performers in the mix in Turtle, Night Angel, and Frog. Each one of them bring something a little different to the table, and that is what makes trying to figure out the winner so difficult. When it comes to the Turtle, we have probably the most well-rounded of the duo. He can sing, he can dance, and he can be vulnerable. Yet, the Frog is probably the best as a pure performer, whereas the Night Angel is an incredibly song singer who moves around as good as someone can within that costume.

In the end, we think that this is an incredibly-compelling finale, and it’s definitely not one that is altogether easy to predict in advance. How in the world are you going to predict what the judges or the live audience are going to do in advance? In our mind, it’s borderline impossible no matter how much we would like to be able to figure it out. We of course wonder if the show would ever consider operating in more of a live format, but we don’t think it’s an altogether-easy thing to execute. These costumes are cumbersome and it’s probably easier to orchestrate this show far in advance.

No matter who wins, we think this show is all about fun — it’s more of the journey that gets you from point A to point B.

One more thing to note here — the finale is actually a part of a two-night event! You’re going to seeing a recap special airing on Tuesday night and following that, the finale is a good 24 hours later.

