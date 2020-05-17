Is Outlander new tonight on Starz? The road to season 6







Is Outlander new tonight on Starz? Within this article, we’re going to give you an answer to that question … and also a look to the future.

Let’s go ahead and give you the bad news now — there is no new episode of the drama on the air this weekend. While the past three seasons of the show were all 13 episodes, this one only ran for 12. That means that the last thing that we’re going to be left to think about is that chilling end this past weekend. It’s one that put Claire Fraser in a traumatic situation — while she was able to get out of it with the help of Jamie and much of her Fraser’s Ridge family, we don’t think that anyone is altogether out of the woods just yet. Lionel Brown’s brother may enact revenge, and this is a situation everyone is going to have to contend with.

The wait for season 6 now is going to be a long one — after all, the start of production has been delayed already, and we may be waiting until the fall for it to happen. Following that, we don’t anticipate the premiere on Starz for many more months. At the moment, the best thing we could hope for is mid-to-late 2021.

For those wanting a little more news, season 6 will be based on the Diana Gabaldon book A Breath of Snow and Ashes. We imagine that it will bring you closer to the Revolutionary War, focus on Claire’s recovery, and also throw some more characters into the mix at the same time. There is no guarantee that there will be a season 7, but we remain hopeful … we’re just going to need to be patient for an announcement.

