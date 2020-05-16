Good Witch season 6 episode 3 sneak peek: Joy’s changing perspective







Good Witch season 6 episode 3 is set to arrive this weekend, and you better be prepared for a whole lot of intrigue!

Take, for example, how Joy is going to work in order to find her place within the community — she claims that she is going to stay for a while, but she’ll probably learn that she still has a lot to learn! We’ve already learned that she and Cassie are distant relatives and there is some excitement that comes with that! Yet, at the same time it’s going to take some time for her to fully open up — it’s just not something that she’s used to after being alone for a long time.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Kat Barrell’s character encouraged to try and express herself — Cassie’s trying to look out for her, and maybe she can start to see more of what life is like. She doesn’t need to become someone else, but rather see why Cassie and others are how they are. (Also, expect a little bit of magic in this episode — a clock becomes a centerpiece for a pretty big storyline.)

Meanwhile, be prepared to also see in this episode what happens when Stephanie and Adam run into a certain someone from her past — this show does love to find humor in awkward moments, and this could be a prime example of that very thing.

When the dust settles, there are a lot of big moments to anticipate within Good Witch this weekend — let’s hope that it lives up to some of our current expectations and also pushes things forward. It’s still so early on in the season that it’s hard to tell where precisely season 6 is going to go in the end.

