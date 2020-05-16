The Voice 18 finale rankings: Thunderstorm Artis, CammWess, and more!







Who is the most likely to win The Voice 18? It’s not an easy thing to figure out right now! This is a competitive season, and this also just so happens to be the biggest crop of finalists ever on the show.

So who is going to win … or at least how do we perceive the remaining finalists at the moment? Check out our full rankings below, and if you want another remainder as to how we got there, we also have a video! After you watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other updates and view our playlist. We’ll be back on Monday with more on the performances!

5. Micah Iverson – He’s a solid singer, but more than likely a beneficiary of each coach getting to have a singer in the finale. We can’t see Kelly Clarkson’s standout taking it home.

4. Toneisha Harris – While Team Blake’s powerful performer is a wild card, she’s probably the best pure singer of anyone left. The main concern? Lack of votes — or at the very least, having a smaller vote total than Todd.

3. CammWess – An extraordinary performer in terms of his versatility and his tenderness. We never anticipated him singing “Rainbow,” let alone him hitting it out of the park. There are a lot of reasons to suspect that he could become the champ at the end of this.

2. Todd Tilghman – Combine his awesome vocal ability and Blake’s massive fanbase, and you’ve got someone who can easily win this show. He may not be considered the top-tier favorite everyone, but we’ve seen a lot of singers like him come out on top on this show before.

1. Thunderstorm Artis – He’s a musical prodigy, a fantastic singer, and he connects to songs like nobody else. Nick Jonas may be new to the show, but there is a very good chance that he will emerge from this season a winner.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Voice right now!

Who do you think will win The Voice season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for other coverage as we get near the big episode airing. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







