Absentia season 3 premiere date may be coming before long







The wait for an Absentia season 3 has been a long one, especially since the show runs a quiet production and don’t leak too many details in advance. In a lot of ways, that’s a good thing for the sake of the story — you want to be surprised as things go along!

Yet, it does make the wait all the more difficult. At least we have at least another morsel of news from earlier in the week. In a new post on Twitter, season 3 showrunner Will Pascoe offered up a pretty substantial progress report on where things stand at the moment — the post-production team has been hard at work on finishing up some episodes and he’s hopeful that a premiere date is going to be announced soon.

Note that Pascoe didn’t reference any specific countries, and we know that there is often a rollout for the show that is far from universal based on where you are. Our hope is for a summer launch across at least a good part of the globe — it feels like the perfect show to binge over the next few months, and it may also be able to take advantage of a quieter time in terms of programming elsewhere. It will still arrive on Amazon here in the United States.

While there may be very few details out there, we expect for season 3 to focus on how Emily and Nick move forward following the Alice-related surprises at the end of season 2. There may be new cases, but also struggles and ghosts from the past that pop out from unexpected places.

We locked the season finale last week, wrapped post on episode 307 last week, finishing post on 308 this week and we have a premier date that will hopefully be announced soon for @AbsentiaSeries #Absentia Time to catch up on Seasons 1 and 2! — Will Pascoe (@EvilWillPascoe) May 12, 2020

