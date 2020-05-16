NBC renewal watch: Will Manifest, Zoey’s Extraordinay Playlist return?







What will the fate be for some of your favorite NBC shows? For this edition of our Renewal Watch this weekend, we figured it best to take a look!

By and large, though, the future of most programs on the network are reasonably set in stone. Of the hour-long series currently on the schedule, there are only three that are awaiting major confirmation on the future — Manifest, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and Council of Dads. (Remember that Bluff City Law is effectively done.) While we wait for official renewal/cancellation news, let’s give you a quick update on where some of these could stand.

Manifest – The Monday-night drama is a strong performer when it comes to delayed viewing, and NBC doesn’t have a lot of other high-concept dramas that generate anywhere near the same online discussion. We lean towards a return but it’s hard to guarantee anything. Yet, it’s worth noting that with a later premiere date than most other shows, it may be able to make the current scheduling issues work for it provided that production could start later this year/early 2021.

If canceled, we wonder if the HBO Max streaming service would be a strong contender to pick the series up — after all, HBO Max has ties to Warner Bros. TV, the show’s producing studio.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – Like with Manifest, NBC doesn’t have to be in any hurry to renew this show. Yet, we are very optimistic about the critical darling and viewer favorite. If not at NBC, it feels like a solid contender to gravitate to the Peacock streaming service — with Good Girls renewed, doesn’t it make sense to do the same thing here?

Council of Dads – There, unfortunately, isn’t a reason for confidence with NBC’s latest attempt to replicate This Is Us. This is a show barely averaging a 0.4 rating since its move to Thursday nights, and it doesn’t have anywhere near the buzz of the other shows on this list.

