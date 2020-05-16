





Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll answer that … but also give you something that is very-much fun at the same time!

In kicking things off here, though, we have to get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of SNL coming up, whether it be tonight or in the weeks to come. Last week’s at-home episode was the finale, and while we expect there to be another season, there is no timetable for when that will be. Not only that, but there is also no timetable for whether or not the new season is going to be in-studio or utilizing a similar format to what we saw at the end of this season.

Want some more SNL video discussion? Then be sure to watch our take on the finale below!

If you are starving for new content, though, perhaps we can help! In the new video below, you can get a few laughs courtesy of an a funny Animal Crossing spoof that the show made featuring cast members Melissa Villasenor and Mikey Day. For those of you who haven’t played any version of the game, it’s really about creating an island and a home you can call your own. From there, other people can come to visit and get some supplies/other fun stuff for their own place. It’s long been a global success and the Nintendo Switch version is taking it to new heights.

Yet, what if everyone on your island hates you? That’s the dilemma that Melissa finds herself in as the sketch goes along. It’s very-much weird, but also funny as for whatever reason, nothing ever goes her way … and Orville won’t let her leave to visit Mikey’s island, either. Let’s just say that there are some more surprises buried within.

We’d love for there to be some more little sketches like this over the next several weeks. We don’t expect anything huge or high-production; just a few little laughs as we all continue to be in this difficult time.

What do you want to see on Saturday Night Live next season?

