Outlander season 5: Emmy categories for Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe







So where are some of your favorite Outlander cast members going to be submitting for the 2020 Emmys? Go ahead and consider this article your early source of info on the subject!

It goes without saying, first and foremost, that some of your favorites would be on the ballot for submission. There are just too many great performances here. Nominations are not assured, and we know that this series routinely finds itself snubbed more than almost any other. Yet, we do think that some of these performers have a great case this time around thanks to some of what they go through.rig

Per GoldDerby, check out some of the official category submissions below — plus our early take on them.

Drama Series – This is a highly competitive category. We do think the series deserves it, but it’s probably an underdog in this spot due to the sheer volume of competition and then also the snubs over the years.

Drama Actress – Caitriona Balfe. This may be the best chance the series has for an acting nomination. Caitriona has receive nominations from the Golden Globes before, and it is noteworthy that Balfe’s best episode just so happens to be the final one — it will be fresh in voters’ minds.

Drama Actor – Sam Heughan. He’s got a strong chance, especially when you think about the Battle of Alamance and then also Jamie’s near-death experience. Even the premiere for Sam is incredibly strong. It’s one of our favorite seasons for him performance-wise since season 1, and we think that he is a definite contender.

Supporting Actress – Sophie Skelton and Lauren Lyle. Both are underdogs, but Sophie may have the better chance on the strength of her performance in the final Stephen Bonnet episode. Meanwhile, Lyle was fantastic in the finale — she didn’t have the most screen time, but she made the most of when she had it.

Supporting Actor – Richard Rankin. Also an underdog, but we love the work he did as Roger coped with the aftermath of the hanging, and developed to the point of him willing to take a life in the finale.

Guest Actor – David Berry, Duncan Lacroix, and Ed Speleers. Ed may have the best chances of the three since villains often get the most awards consideration; yet, these catergories are such a crapshoot and often go to bigger names.

Guest Actress – Maria Doyle Kennedy. Our concern here is that Maria’s best work, while fantastic, came too early in the season. Hopefully, it gets the look it deserves.

What are your favorite performances from Outlander season 5?

