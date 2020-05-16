American Idol finale: The case for Arthur Gunn, Francisco Martin, Just Sam







Is Arthur Gunn or Francisco Martin poised to win American Idol going into the upcoming finale? That is something that we’re absolutely interested in thinking about. This is a great field of singers, and a lot of them have a chance of really delivering big, memorable performances.

So how can the remaining singers take home the title? Consider this article a source of potential advice … or at least a how-to-guide of sorts as to how they can pull this victory off.

Francisco Martin – Is he the most improved contestant this season? We’re willing to reckon that the answer there is yes by a good margin. He’s become so much more confident over time and he’s so likable that you can easily imagine him becoming a recording star.

Arthur Gunn – Internationally he is by far the most popular contestant this season — the case for him is that he’s got arguably the most unique voice and the greatest overall sense of artistry. He’s been able to adapt songs to make them feel incredibly unique.

Just Sam – She may be the most versatile of all of the singers left in the competition. She can tackle a number of different genres, she’s a great singer, and her story is compelling beyond measure. She’s one of the greatest underdog stories in the series and one we’re excited to watch.

Julia Gargano – Can she even make it into the top five? If so, she needs to just focus on delivering another great performance like “New York State of Mind.” Her final performance will be based mostly on her ability to appeal to fans.

Dillon James – Can he appeal to a lot of country/folk-rock fans who are out there? If he does that, this a huge cross-section of voters and it may be enough in order to ensure that he lands the title of champion.

Louis Knight – He needs to just choose a song that is personally endearing to him. One of the reasons why he’s done as well as he has is because he connects to his specific songs, and that could be enough to ensure he gets a victory.

Jonny West – The case for him to win comes down to his artistry. We honestly wish that we had more chances to listen to his original music this season, given that his audition still stands out as the most memorable thing we’ve seen from him.

