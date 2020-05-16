Good Witch season 6: Katherine Barrell on Joy’s future







On this past episode of Good Witch season 6, there was some good news that was handed down to Katherine Barrell’s character of Joy — she’s family! She has a connection to Cassie (Catherine Bell) and through that, she may start to feel even more home. It’s a chance for her to have a new beginning and be in an interesting place … one that also has a little bit of magic.

Through the upcoming episodes, we imagine the character will start to settle in, form more relationships, and do almost everything else that you would want to see from her. We’ll see the next steps towards something more and there is some excitement that goes along with that.

So what sort of place can we find Joy in heading into this weekend’s new episode? Speaking per TV Insider, here is some of what Barrell had to say on the subject:

She’s really found a place to call home for a little while. She’s been on her own for a long time. Her mom passed away when she was 17, so there’s this sense of an ability to start putting her guard down a little bit. When you’re on your own for such a long time, you really build up a lot of defenses. You have to take care of yourself because no one’s really looking out for you. Now she’s slowly starting to realize that finding this new section of her family, she can really start to just relax a little bit and let her guard down and enjoy this next chapter of her life.

We don’t think this new life is going to come for Joy right away — instead, it’s probably something that could play out over the next several episodes, depending on what is going to go down within this story. We think that she does bring an injection of light and energy into the community — plus, it’s just excited to see her on another show while we endure the long wait for Wynonna Earp to come back on television.

