The Mandalorian season 2 spoilers: Timothy Olyphant lands mystery role







The Mandalorian season 2 is hopefully going to premiere on Disney+ a little bit later this year, and the cast just got a little more impressive.

According to a new report coming in now via The Hollywood Reporter, former Justified and Santa Clarita Diet star Timothy Olyphant has signed on to appear in a currently-undisclosed role. The show tried its best to film the second season under a heavy veil of secrecy, and it is only after the fact that some of these names are starting to trickle out.

What does excite us about the casting of Timothy is that you’re bringing on one of the more versatile actors imaginable in this part. He’s someone who can tackle both comedy and drama, so he could combine these two elements and bring a little bit of both of them to the show. He’s also a great actor to have for any sort of rollicking adventure like this.

We imagine that following the first season of this show, the excitement only build for actors wanting to be a part of it. The Mandalorian was a sensation almost from the start and did a great job working in order to create a loyal audience. It also helped to get Disney+ off the ground as a streaming destination — there was so much competition out there from the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and more.

There is no premiere date as of yet for The Mandalorian beyond what we mentioned earlier; just know that it is coming, and there are already some ideas being planned for a season 3. Let’s just hope that there is a way to film them, and that an official renewal comes out before too long. What does Disney+ have to lose with going ahead and ordering a little bit more of the show?

