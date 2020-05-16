Doctor Who spoilers: Be prepared for the Daleks’ exciting return!







While Doctor Who season 13 is not expected until at some point in 2021, there will be another festive special coming! Whether it debuts on Christmas or New Year’s Day remains to be seen, but there is a reason to be excited for it. The Daleks, after all, are coming back.,

To us, Daleks are a monster group we’d love to see back about once a year — sure, they may be a little camp to some, but they can also be terrifying and, in the end, they are very much nostalgic to the world of Doctor Who as we know it. They’ve also been used sparingly within the Chris Chibnall era, save for the 2019 New Year’s Special that served as a reintroduction to the characters and the threat that they bring to the table.

Before productions were forced to shut down all over the world, we know that there was a chance to film the latest special — and there is some cause for excitement with that. Just take a look at what Mandip Gill (Yaz) had to say on the subject to the Radio Times:

Oh, it’s brilliant! They never get old. And it seems so long ago we did it the first time.

There isn’t going to be too much more that you get out of her about the special, and the same could be said for almost any cast member talking about the show at the moment. Just think about it this way — why hype up something too much when it is at least more than half a year away? There will be a lot more time to dive into every nook and cranny of this.

What do you want to see when it comes to the future of the Daleks on Doctor Who?

