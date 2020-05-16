The Great season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?







Will The Great season 2 happen at Hulu? Is that something that you should ultimately cross your fingers for?

Entering the series’ launch today, we absolutely had some curiosity as to just how it was going to be received. Historical series often are met with a wide array of different reactions, but what makes this one so exciting is that it feels a little bit different than most. What it does is work in order to give you a really dramatic story that also still have some humor mixed in. Also, there’s a fantastic cast including Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning, two performers who are reasonably big names and can easily garner more attention to the project … which it almost certainly will need.

There is no official word as of yet as to whether or not The Great season 2 is going to happen, but there is one thing that we know with confidence: There would certainly be more material that worth looking at. What better inspiration is there than history? You’ve got opportunities week in and week out to take on some exciting stories, and with this show in particular, there is a chance to make things a little bit more fun and a little less stuffy. That’s something that we personally relish as a TV fan, especially since we’ve seen so many occasions already of shows that take themselves far too seriously within a period setting.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, don’t anticipate a season 2 for The Great anytime soon. Even if Hulu decides that they would love some more story, it’s going to be hard for them to pull that off when pretty much no show is able to film for the time being. Everyone is in a holding pattern and we’re going to have to wait and see where things go.

At least from a renewal standpoint, we’ll learn a little bit something more on the future of The Great over the course of the next couple of months.

