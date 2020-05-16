The Blacklist season 7 finale: Did Liz turn on Reddington?







Tonight, The Blacklist season 7 finale arrived on NBC, and it is already abundantly clear to us that there are going to be opinions about what happened. How could there not be? This was a big, crazy hour of television with a lot of dramatic twists throughout, with the biggest one taking place in the closing minutes.

For a big chunk of this story, it felt like Liz was oscillating a little bit between being on Team Reddington and Team Katarina — she recognized that she was going to need to make a choice, regardless of however difficult it was to do that. Both of them needed an answer to ensure that they could move forward … and in a way, they each got one.

Want more discussion on The Blacklist in video form? View our full take on the finale at the bottom of this article right now! After you watch, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news — and then view our show playlist! We’ll have more theory discussions and other good stuff over the months to come.

By allowing a meeting to still happen with the money-mediator Ott, Reddington still thinks that Liz is with him — she had every opportunity to keep a meeting from happening so that Reddington could not find Rostova. Katarina wanted it to happen, though, as she saw this as a way to ultimately ensure that Liz could continue to play the middle.

The reality, though, is that Liz is not currently playing the middle — she’s all-in on Team Katarina, in particular because she got some more information on her on the Sirkorsky Archive (the thing that is apparently stolen and leading to the kill order on her). Katarina also helped Reddington after his latest medical emergency and, because of that, Liz feels like she’s out for her best interests. Or, at the very least, Liz thinks that Katarina is her key to answers. This is a huge part of the story right now, and we have to think that it will be essential especially as we get closer to season 8.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist, including other details all about where things go from here

What do you think about the events of The Blacklist season 7 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







