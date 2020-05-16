The Blacklist finale honors Brian Dehenny with title card after passing







The Blacklist finale aired on NBC tonight, and it marked the final appearance of Brian Dennehy on the series as Dom. We saw the character briefly, both in live-action and also animation, and at the end of the episode, a title card was aired in the actor’s honor.

Even though Dennehy was never a regular presence on the NBC series, his impact was very much felt in every single minute. Dom was incredibly important to the series’ overall mythology, as he was the apparent father of Katarina Rostova and the grandfather of Elizabeth Keen. He and Raymond Reddington had a tenuous relationship, but they understood each other in some sort of profound way. That allowed them to communicate whenever the two were in crisis, and earlier this season the two men fought together as Katarina and her people were present for a shootout at his home. It was that shootout that left Dom’s life on the line.

We do think that there was more story for the show to tell for Dennehy’s character, and it remains unclear what the writers will do with it moving into season 8. What can be said is that Brian was very much loved by the cast and crew (Jon Bokenkamp told us as much following the premiere), and that he will be very missed. He was a tremendous talent and unique actor, and the show made certain that his legacy was honored with a title card at the end of the episode. This was a wonderful way to honor the legacy of both this actor and the character he played. He lives on through this show, much as he lives on through a lot of his work.

If you’ve seen Dennehy before The Blacklist, he made his presence felt on a number of different iconic shows over the years. Just think about some of what he contributed to Just Shoot Me!, Dynasty, Miami Vice, Knots Landing, and many other shows. His work was always stellar and he made those around him better.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Brian’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







