





Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we come bearing a little more news on the show … and what the future could hold.

The bad news at the moment is this — Dynasty is done, at least for the time being. There is no new episode tonight, and it doesn’t seem as though there is going to be one at any point in the near future. Season 4 was not listed on either The CW’s fall or midseason schedule. With that in mind, the earliest that you can expect the show back on the air is the spring of 2021, pending some last-minute scheduling surprise.

So what makes this wait so unbearable? Well, a big part of it is going to have a thing or two to do with where the story left off. We knew that we were nearing the wedding of Fallon and Liam — after all, we just had the bachelorette party in the finale! Eventually, we do anticipate that there is going to be a chance to see this wedding. The writers know that fans want to see it and because of that, they’ll almost certainly provide it.

Of course, things could be reordered slightly from what the plans were for the end of season 3. (Remember, filming was forced to stop early due to the global health crisis.) They may reorder some events, or potentially shake up some of the big cliffhangers so that they work a little bit differently in the context of what’s next.

The most important thing to know here is simply this: We know that there are some big things coming. We also think that Dynasty wants to continue to be the same fun, dramatic show that it always was. There isn’t going to be that much that changes about the show in the end. The only problem? Just waiting to see how it all plays out.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dynasty right now

What do you want to see on Dynasty season 4 coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







