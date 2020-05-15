





Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to break down that question — not only that, but look to the future!

Let’s kick things off here by getting the oh-so-unfortunate news out of the way now — there is no new episode of the show airing tonight. Last week’s two-hour block was meant to be the end of the season and now, the real waiting begins.

The good news is obviously that there will be a season 3 for Magnum PI coming in the future. The real question for the time being is when. There are questions aplenty suggesting when production is going to be starting up again; we would hope it would happen this summer, but nothing is altogether certain. Safety matters most, especially when so many cast members need to travel out to Hawaii in order to film the show.

So what is going to be coming up on Magnum PI moving forward? One of the most exciting things is seeing what happens now that Higgins is seemingly in charge of the Robin’s Nest. This is something that will enable her to stay in the country, and also give the writers a whole host of new, exciting angles to explore on the series moving forward. Will this change the dynamic between Magnum and Higgins? Is there an evolution to their relationship? Along the way, we’re also sure that we’ll have a chance to learn more about the military history of TC, Rick, and Magnum along the way.

Also, can we have a few more appearances from Hawaii Five-0 cast members along the way?

There is no confirmation as of yet regarding when Magnum PI season 3 will premiere, mostly because CBS has yet to announce their fall schedule. It could be as early as September/October, or as late as 2021. It’s best to be patient right now, but know that everyone is eager to get back to work once it is safe to do so.

What do you want to see when it comes to Magnum PI moving forward?

