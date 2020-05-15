Instant Influencer with James Charles finale: Who was season 1 winner?







Today, YouTube premiered the finale for Instant Influencer with James Charles — and there will be a debate over the winner!

For YouTube to even premiere this show, it was definitely a risky endeavor. This was a chance for them to put on a show that felt very much like the traditional reality-competition show. There were only four episodes and, because of that, only so much time to get to know this case. Benny Cerra, Kailin Chase, and Ashley Strong were the final three contestants entering this episode, and the objective in the finale was this: Trying to find a way in order to create a signature look. This is meant to be something that can be a trend, and something that can be easily copied and interpreted by fans.

Making a trend is not easy. Not only does it have to be awesome visually, but it has to be easily interpreted. Of the three, we think that Ashley had a strong concept — yet, she did run into some issues with the execution. She was adaptable and did everything that she could with the cards that were dealt to her. Her look was clean and it wouldn’t be too complicated to pull off.

Meanwhile, Kailin probably had the coolest one visually — it was unique without being over-complicated, and it was easy to identify what she was saying. It was about what people see you as versus who you are. Benny had one of the most complicated looks with his bunny visual — he’s a very likable guy and this was super-enthusiastic. This just felt more like a costume than something that is easy to replicate from people at home.

So who was the winner?

James Charles made it clear at the end that consistently in the competition mattered, in addition to what we saw in the final challenge. The winner was Ashley! We can’t say that we’re shocked, given that she had the best overall performance this season. She dominated in a lot of the challenges and her final performance was enough to get her the title.

What do you think about the Instant Influencer with James Charles finale?

