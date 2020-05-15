Outlander video: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe on season 5 memories







Outlander season 5 is now done, but there are opportunities still for some fun discussion featuring Sam Heughan or Caitriona Balfe.

If you look below via Starz, you can see the show’s two leads doing their best in order to break down some of the most memorable moments from the fifth season. A lot of them are funny, whether it be Caitriona tormenting Sam with maggots or Richard Rankin talking about filming the Roger/Bree wedding. There are also some others that are a little bit funnier after the fact than they probably were when they were happening — take, for example, Sophie Skelton discussing the difficulties filming with her horse.

Sam, meanwhile, talks a little bit about something more emotional — think along the lines of saying goodbye to Duncan Lacroix, and just how nice it still was in order to see him back for the finale even after Murtagh’s tragic death.

While we know that filming a show like Outlander is an extremely difficult challenge, this video is a testament that there is a great sense of fun and community behind the scenes. These people love each other, and they’re going to cherish whatever time they have working on the show. We know the cast and crew are a family, and they’re probably missing each other right now. It’s been a long time since season 5 filming wrapped, and it’s going to be a while still until season 6 starts up production. Due to the global health crisis, there is no accurate timetable as to when people will be back at work together.

At least we know this — there’s at least one more season to come! Prepare for more drama, more romance, and of course more action and intensity.

