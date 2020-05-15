The Blacklist season 8: Will lost episodes from season 7 be addressed?







As we await the premiere of The Blacklist season 8, whenever that may be, there is some good news to report — we don’t have to worry so much about the episodes that didn’t get to film this time around!

We know that there are three episodes that were left unexplored this season, and we wondered if the animated portions of tonight’s “The Kazanjian Brothers” were going to try and combine certain elements from these episodes. That doesn’t seem to be the case. Instead, it seems as though there are whole stories that the show has in the bank for whenever season 8 happens. For more, just check out some of what executive producer John Eisendrath had to say to Variety:

“Normally we start the season in the writers’ room, thinking, ‘Oh my God, we put all the great stuff at the end of the previous year.’ At least this year, moving forward, it’ll be the opposite … We have all this great stuff that we haven’t filmed, and hopefully it will allow us to start next season with a bang.”

Want some more news on The Blacklist in video form? Then check out our take on the finale below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our series playlist. We’ll have some further news coming up!

Do we think that every single element of these episodes will remain firmly intact for when the show returns? We can’t say that with confidence, but we do think that there is a lot of stuff that will be further examined. We wouldn’t anticipate there being extra episodes added to the season 8 order, though — our hope for now is that we’ll get 22. That’s not even a guarantee due to everything that is going on in the real world.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist

What do you want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8?

Do you think we’ll see a lot of Katarina Rostova? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







