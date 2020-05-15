Psych 2: Lassie Come Home premiere date revealed at Peacock







We’ve made this clear a million times over, but let’s go ahead and do this one more time: We’re beyond psyched for Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. This movie is the long-awaited follow-up to the first movie on USA, which of course is the follow-up to several seasons of one of the best cable shows out there. It’s funny, emotional at times, and it’s all about solving big cases.

For the sake of this one, we’re going to be seeing the craziest case yet — trying to figure out what happened to Carlton Lassiter. There will be a nod or two to Hitchcock in here, and we’re also psyched to report the premiere date now. On Wednesday, July 15, the movie will be available on the Peacock streaming service — this is the day the service launches and with that, it is clear that this is meant to be one of the big killer apps designed to draw in viewers.

Want to get a few more details about the movie, provided that you haven’t see it already? Then check out the official logline below:

“Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.”

We don’t know why, but there is always something about the prospect of Shawn and Gus getting great food that puts a smile on our faces. Isn’t that fundamental to a big part of what makes the world of Psych so great, by and large?

What do you want to see the most on Psych 2: Lassie Come Home?

