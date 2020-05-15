Council of Dads episode 5 return date: Holidays and tradition







Are you interested in checking out the Council of Dads episode 5 return date, or some other news as to what lies ahead? Within this article, we come bearing a little bit more news on these subjects…

We don’t want to beat around the bush too much here, so let’s go ahead and spell some of the situation out — there is no new episode of the show next week. Much like we are seeing with another series in Blindspot, NBC is giving these shows a brief week off. They will continue the following week, though, so you do still have a little bit of something more to look forward to. In general, there are a lot of episodes coming up. Within this particular one (entitled “Tradition!”), you will have a chance to see some characters take on some bold moves and difficult challenges. That includes some of the older and younger characters alike.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Council of Dads episode 5 return date with some more news as to what’s coming up:

05/28/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Robin tackles the fall holidays bravely but feels she can’t compare to how well Scott handled everything. Oliver struggles with Peter’s transgression. Theo makes new friends but finds they aren’t necessarily the best influence. Luly gets some news about her adoptive family. Kevin Daniels and Becky Ann Baker guest star. TV-PG

We would really say that in general, this is a show that is all about trying to find a way to follow emotional currents. It’s about seeing people make mistakes and then recover from them. The one more thing we hope here is simply that there’s a way for more people to discover it — at the moment the ratings are far from stellar, and we’re not sure there is any immediate glimmer of hope due to the lack of promotion plus airing at a time of the year that’s not always conducive to new TV.

