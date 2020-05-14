How to Get Away with Murder season 7: Will it ever happen?







After today’s big finale, is there any chance that we’ll ever see a How to Get Away with Murder season 7? Is this something that we should hope for?

Let’s start this article by going ahead and pointing out this: It seemed like the timing was right for all parties to end the show. Ratings-wise, it isn’t anywhere near the success that it once was in the earlier seasons. Also, Viola Davis is a big-name star and we realistically didn’t expect the show to be on forever. Without Annalise Keating, there is no show — it just feels like the writing was on the wall that this would be the end. (We’re writing this before the series finale — Annalise could end up dying and this is all moot.)

So is there still some amount of a chance that we could see more down the road? We don’t think that you can ever rule anything out, but we don’t think that this is something that you can necessarily count on, either. We think the more likely scenario for a show like this would be a spin-off, and there hasn’t been any open discussion of something like that. We’re not sure the ratings anymore would dictate that, but the focus of said spin-off would probably depend incredibly on how the series ends tonight. It’s also hard to just pluck out one character from this world and place them somewhere else.

Still, here is one interesting thing to think about — if there ever was a How to Get Away with Murder spin-off, it would keep the shared universe of this show and Scandal still alive. Because of that, there is always a chance that Olivia Pope could turn up somewhere out there.

Would you ever want a How to Get Away with Murder season 7, or at the very least a spin-off?

