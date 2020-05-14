Green Arrow and the Canaries, The 100 prequel series not canceled yet







This week, we’ve seen The CW announce their fall schedule, their midseason plans, and a whole lot of other stuff. However, at the same time we haven’t heard official news when it comes to two of their much-hyped projects. Think in terms of their Arrow spin-off Green Arrow and the Canaries and The 100 prequel series, which will have a backdoor pilot a little bit later this summer.

So what’s going on with it? Well, for the time being it does appear as though both of these shows could move forward. Nothing is official as of yet, but don’t view either one of them as canceled.

Speaking on a call with reporters via Deadline, here is some of what network programming head Mark Pedowitz had to say regarding the fate of both of these shows:

“They are very much in active discussions to see what we can do … I’ve had many discussions with Warner Bros, we have a strategy involved — hopefully we can pull it off.”

Our thought is that maybe both of these projects could launch next summer, a time in which there could be a real need for new programming. Or, maybe the Arrow spin-off could launch in the fall of 2021. We think that patience is going to be the key with every show out there, especially with a network like The CW that has no shortage of potential programming. Their primary issue at the moment is finding a way in order to adequately put the majority of it on the air.

Remember that there will still be plenty of chances to get your Arrowverse fill in the new year — Batwoman, Black Lightning, and The Flash will be back at midseason. Meanwhile, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow will be premiering at some point a little later in the spring/summer. Everything is still subject to change.

