The Blacklist season 7 finale sneak peek: About the Kazanjian Brothers…







Can you believe that The Blacklist season 7 finale is right around the corner? Coming up on Friday night, you’re going to have a chance to see “The Kazanjian Brothers” in action … and signs suggest that it will be intense. Very intense.

So what are you going to be seeing? Well, the sneak peek below (via IGN) starts off with Reddington doing his best to get through to the Kazanjian Brothers on what they’ve been up to. He credits them for some of their work, and recognizes that they were able to successfully hoodwink him into thinking that Katarina was actually dead. That’s not something that was easy to do! Interestingly enough, he does also note that their stunt managed to also “convince Townsend” … a likely reference to Neville Townsend, the person responsible for activating the Townsend Directive in the first place. This is the kill order that is out there on Katarina, one that will probably resume now that it’s revealed that she is not actually dead.

As for what Reddington really wants from the brothers, it seems to have to do with a meeting he wants them to set up. He’s concerned that this person will not show, and he’s also concerned that Liz is going to flip on him … or that she already has. If we had to issue a prediction now, we’d say that Liz probably has already flipped … but that it may not be permanent. We like to think that she’d realize the error of her ways and come back to #TeamRed. Regardless of who he is, it’s clear at this point that he isn’t out to hurt her.

In the end, let’s cross our fingers and hope that the finale reveals at least some information as to what the future holds.

