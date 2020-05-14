Survivor season 41: No official theme announcement yet by Jeff Probst







What’s going to be coming up on Survivor season 41? Going into tonight’s Winners at War finale, there was uncertainty. There was no reunion show and, because of that, no real idea if we were even going to get an announcement.

Let’s face it at the moment — we’re in an era of total uncertainty when it comes to the show. It’s almost impossible to know precisely what CBS or the producers would want to do when it comes to next season. We would’ve loved an announcement on next season, or at least some sort of tease as to what it could be.

Yet, here’s the big twist — there was no announcement as to what the next season of the show was going to be. We would’ve liked something, but in the end, that’s besides the point. Just know that there is more coming to CBS in the future and that’s not something that you have to worry about. Once the world is a little bit safer, everyone can get back out there and fight for the grand prize. All Jeff Probst said tonight was that it was coming … that’s it. That’s all we get to know right now.

So what are we hoping to see? First and foremost, we want to see a season featuring all-new players. After all, they are the backbone of this show! Without newbies there is no real way in order to ensure that there are all-stars down the road. Also, we hope that there will not be an Edge of Extinction or too many twists in general.

