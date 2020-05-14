The Flash season 7: When could Bloodwork return?







As we prepare for The Flash season 7, we know that there are a lot of significant threats lurking out there. We also know that Bloodwork is fairly high on the list of them. We know that he’s still out there, and he even had a chance to try and escape not that long ago! He just opted not to, thinking that there could always be another chance for him. Really, he seems fine waiting for the right possible opportunity to strike. That’s intriguing … but it does make you wonder when the show is actually planning to include him.

So what’s the real answer to that? Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, showrunner Eric Wallace makes it sound as though they’re mostly saving Bloodwork for some predetermined spot down the road. After all, he’s not even something that Team Flash are actively thinking about for the time being:

He’s not an immediate concern for the team at all. Eva just declared total victory, so she is the primary focus. They have to deal with that and get the artificial speed force up and running and get Iris back. That’s more than enough on their plate. Bloodwork is in the wind at the moment.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem as though The Flash is going to be going anywhere in the near future. There could be a lot of time for Bloodwork to return, and we do hope that he does soon enough. In between this character and the Reverse-Flash, there are still some cool things to look forward to. There are also some others like Red Death who have been teased, but it doesn’t seem as though they are coming on the horizon.

We know The Flash season 7 is coming, but trying to figure out when is a pretty darn impossible challenge. Don’t expect a lot of precise premiere-date information for a long time moving forward.

