Blindspot season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Who’s in danger at the FBI?







Are you interested in learning some more news when it comes to Blindspot season 5 episode 3 on NBC? This is an episode that could give us a good chance to explore what’s going on with a few different characters — especially from the FBI point of view. We’ve got a lot of big stuff happening! Weitz is going to find himself once again in a spotlight where his loyalties are tested. There’s only so long that he can continue to play the middle before someone tries to root him out.

Of course, we don’t want anything to happen to the guy, especially this early on in the season! Remember here that there are SO many more twists and turns that are likely coming and there’s reason to be stoked for all of them.

For more news on Blindspot in video form, be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and then view our full show playlist.

Here’s the one part of this episode that is very much unfortunate — having to wait so long in order to see it! After all, we’re stuck waiting until May 28 to see it after episode 2 airs tomorrow night.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Blindspot season 5 episode 3 with some other news all about what lies ahead:

05/28/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When an op goes bad, the team must deal with a proverbial monster in their house before it can take them down one by one. Meanwhile, Director Weitz is forced into a tense game of psychological chess as Madeline Burke attempts to assess his loyalty and root out a potential mole at the FBI. TV-14

We’re already feeling confident that this will prove to be worth the wait! With Weitz’s status on the line, this could give us a sense of what the remainder of the season looks like.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blindspot now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blindspot season 5 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







