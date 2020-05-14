Single Parents season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC? The latest







Is Single Parents renewed for a season 3 at ABC … and if not, is it possible that we can still expect some good news?

Well, for the time being there is no news. We haven’t heard at the moment as to whether or not there’s going to be another season. There’s also no real timetable as to when said decision is going to be made. Typically, networks make their decisions on what to keep/cancel at around this time of the year. That may not happen now because of the global health crisis. The writers may need to take a little bit more time and we would understand if they did.

At the moment, we do think that the ratings for Single Parents are such that it’s ultimately too close to call. We think that there’s at least a chance that there will be more new episodes, but the ratings are such that they don’t make it a guarantee. This season averaged a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is down a good margin from the season 1 average. That’s not the sort of thing that offers up an extreme amount of hope for the future.

So what does the show have going for it? Well, we think that it has a loyal following, solid reviews, and a great cast. There are certainly enough reasons creatively to think that the network would want the show back. Also, one of the real landmarks of ABC has a network is stability — they really keep most of their comedies for as long as they can. They turn this into a big night of shows that the whole family can watch without fail.

Let’s hope for the best … but also understand that this time around, safety is going to be more important than ever before.

What do you think the chances are of a Single Parents season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

