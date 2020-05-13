





Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to answer that — and then also look more towards the future.

Of course, the first thing that we should do is get some of the bad news out of the way now — unfortunately, you won’t be seeing the David Boreanaz series on the air tonight. Beyond just that, you won’t be seeing it for some time still. We’re going to be waiting for a good while to see what’s coming up next — think in terms of the fall at the earliest. The truth here is that there is a great deal of uncertainty still recording the future of the show … at least in terms of when the world is going to be healthy enough for everyone to be able to get out and film again.

At least you can breathe a little easier knowing this — there will be a season 4 coming eventually. The official renewal happened last week, and there’s a lot to address — most notably, what happened with Jason and Mandy! There’s also a lot to explore when it comes to Clay, his new path, and what that is going to mean in regards to his own future with Bravo. We’d love for him to still be around — at least we know now that Ray isn’t altogether interested in being Bravo One. We’ll continue to see him with the rest of the team.

Be prepared for the early part of season 4 to hopefully tie together stories from season 3 — after that, we will move more in some other directions.

