Katy Keene finale promo: What could have been vs. what is







The Katy Keene finale is arriving on The CW tomorrow night, and we think the idea of this is to be a culmination of the story so far.

For a good chunk of this season so far, we think that we’ve seen Katy on a journey to try and find herself. She has career aspirations, but those don’t always line up with ones for her own life. She has hard choices to think about and a wide array of different directions that her story could go in.

In the promo below, you do see Katy working in order to ask herself some of these questions. She’s starting to wonder just what her life could’ve been had she accepted the proposal, and thinking about regrets and different paths. Yet, be prepared to her start to figure things out by the end of this episode as the picture ultimately starts to become a little bit clearer. This is a story entitled “Come Together” for a reason, and you’ll see her rely on those close to her to get a greater sense of clarity.

One of the things we’re left to wonder here is simply this — how much closure are we going to see? Will there be some sort of great cliffhanger at the end of all of this? We could see a few different romantic developments and maybe a slight career bump for Katy, but also remember this — the show is an underdog story. We don’t think that Katy is going to get everything that she wants right away … but we do think that she’s on the road to great things. She just has to keep hunkering down and focusing on what matters close to her.

