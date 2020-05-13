The Blacklist season 7 finale photo: What is Liz Keen doing?







The latest The Blacklist season 7 finale photo has been unveiled by NBC … but it hardly feels like a photo. It’s more of a still from the animated part of what is going to be a bizarre, atypical medium of storytelling for the show.

So what sort of picture is being painted here? Well, the image above focuses Liz seemingly walking up somewhere, while there is some intricate architecture in the background. It feels like we’re gearing up for some sort of chilling, mysterious showdown in the dead of night … something that could involve Katarina Rostova, as well. One of the cool things about the show utilizing this medium is that it does allow them the opportunity to play around with different ideas and visuals that they would have a hard time creating themselves. If we were the writers, we’d do our best to lean into this as much as possible.

We should remind you now that the entirety of this episode isn’t going to be animated — even if that’s how it is being promoted. What is going on here is that production wasn’t able to finish filming the episode, and this is just a convenient way to ensure that they get to tell the story that they want. It also may allow them to create a better cliffhanger. As of right now, we’d anticipate Liz’s struggle when it comes to her allegiance being a big part of the story … in addition, of course, to Reddington’s illness and if there will be a face-off of sorts between him and Katarina.

