Outlander season 6: What Sam Heughan knows so far







We know at the moment that we’re going to be waiting a good while to see Outlander season 6. Everyone is in the same boat in regards to that. The delay isn’t something that anyone wants; it’s just a consequence of the situation.

Yet, at the same time we know that there is work that is being done right now — the writers are plotting out scripts, and the actors are doing some of the prep that they need to look more towards the future. That includes reading A Breath of Snow and Ashes, which will serve as the basis for a lot of the material ahead.

Speaking in a new interview with Elle about the finale and a whole lot more, here is what Sam Heughan had to say:

The honest answer is I don’t know [what’s coming in season 6]. I’m about halfway through the book so I’m getting there. I’ve read a couple of episodes. I’m excited to discuss further with the writers and other producers to see where the story takes us. It is all a bit obstructed at the moment, obviously, with the situation. But we’re still working away. We’ve got great plans. Within the next month or so we should know more, firm up things including the schedule, the scripts, and storylines.

Right now, everyone seems to be taking a step-by-step approach to making the new season happen — given that Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are both producers on the series, they will have some input on what lies ahead. While there could be some changes here and there from the source material in season 6, that shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone out there — we’ve already seen it, and such is the way of book adaptations.

At the moment, our hope is that season 6 filming will be underway before the end of the year … but we’ll wait and see more of what happens next.

