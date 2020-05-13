The Voice results: Did Allegra Miles, Toneisha Harris make finale?







Who was a part of The Voice finale? Within this article, we’re going to break down all of the results that unfolded. For the first time ever, there are five performers who will be a part of the finale — be prepared for maybe a surprise or two along the way, at least in terms of the wild card.

We’ll be honest here — on the surface, it felt clear that the first four artists to be safe would be Thunderstorm Artis, Todd Tilghman, CammWess, and then also Micah Iverson. Each coach was going to have an artist declared safe, and then from there things could get a little more interesting. There doesn’t tend to be a whole lot of variance when it comes to the results week to week.

For some more news on The Voice in video form, check out the latest below! After you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and also view our show playlist. We’ll have more updates moving forward!

Team Kelly – As expected, Micah was put through by the voting public, leaving Megan Danielle to have to perform again a little bit later.

Team Nick – Thunderstorm Artis advances, which means that we’re going to be left now to see if Allegra Miles can move on later.

Team Blake – Todd Tilghman advances — no real surprise there. Yet, this means that Toneisha Harris and Joanna Serenko.

Team John – It was good news for CammWest — however, this also meant rather bad news for Zan Fiskum.

So who advanced to the finale?

Of these five, we were willing to bet that it would be Toneisha who got a chance to advance. After all, it was what made the most sense vocally! In the end, that was accurate as Toneisha did end up moving on.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Voice right now!

What do you think about the latest The Voice results tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







