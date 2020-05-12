Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 12 spoilers: Temporary immortality







Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 12 may very well contain one of the most Legends of Tomorrow thing ever. Your heroes are going to be temporarily immortal as they fight to save the universe and the timeline! Unfortunately for them, they hit a roadblock that causes them to not be able to take advantage of it to the fullest. It’s almost like getting one of those stars in Super Mario Bros. only to not be able to jump across the pit to fight Bowser.

This upcoming episode, entitled “I Am Legends,” should prove to be fun. Not only are the Legends immortal for 24 hours, but there are also going to be zombies, Constantine’s house, and Gary suddenly finding himself in an important position.

Want a few more details all about what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the full Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 12 right now:

STICKING TOGETHER – After drinking from Chalice, the Legends have immortality for 24 hours, which gives them time get to the Waverider and use the Loom of Fate. However, they quickly discover that the sisters have stolen the Waverider and they are stuck at Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) house in the middle of nowhere in London during a Zombie Apocalypse. Meanwhile, Gary (guest star Adam Tsekham) is left on the ship and once he discovers what is going on, he takes something important to the sisters. Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Andrew Kasch directed the episode written by Keah Poulliot & Emily Cheever (#513). Original airdate 5/19/2020.

We are getting closer to the end of the season, and because of that, you better be prepared for things to get even crazier. Given that we are talking here about Legends of Tomorrow, that is really saying something! We know that there’s a season 6, so we’re sure that a few more twists and turns lay ahead for us as a viewer.

