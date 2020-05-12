How to Get Away with Murder series finale video: Is Wes a witness?







As we approach the How to Get Away with Murder series finale airing on ABC this Thursday, it’s clear that Wes Gibbons is going to play a big role. The remaining question is just how. Is he really going to somehow emerge from the dead, or is there some other way that this character can wreck havoc?

Within the new sneak peek below (via Entertainment Weekly), you can get a sense of what we’re talking about as Annalise and Tegan talk about a possible threat that is being presented in the form of a surprise witness. Yet, there is a certain degree of uncertainty as to who this said witness is. Could it be Frank? There are questions about that given the fact that he is apparently MIA moving into the trial starting to wind down? Meanwhile, there are also questions about Gabriel (whose presence remains a mystery on the show) and then finally Wes.

For more How to Get Away with Murder finale video discussion, be sure to check out the latest thoughts on what’s ahead! Once you do that, remember to then subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have even more news coming as the finale nears…

We don’t think that Wes is really altogether worried about the character turning up in the flesh. Yet, she’s more concerned over a confession that he wrote that is stored away in a safety-deposit box. If this is out there and the prosecution has it, this could spell further doom for Annalise depending on what is within it. Tegan promises to do whatever she can to find it, but is she going to be able to do so in time? That’s the big remaining question.

For a few more teases on what’s ahead, be sure to check out what executive producer Pete Nowalk had to say to the aforementioned website:

“Each of the characters makes a really strong choice about who they want to be, that you might hate, but that’s what that character would do … It’s going to be really emotional. I resist anything that’s a normal version of happiness.”

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on How to Get Away with Murder and what lies ahead!

Who do you think the surprise witness is going to be on the How to Get Away with Murder series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stick around for some more assorted news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







