





Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll answer that question … but also then look more towards the future!

We don’t want to leave you hanging too much in this article (if at all), so let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way here: Last week’s big finale, which ended on a somewhat-personal note for Jess, ended up being the last one of the season. It doesn’t feel like the season premiered all that long ago and yet, it’s already done. There is clearly a lot more to be explored within this world, so for now just be sure to celebrate this: The fact that the show is coming back!

Last week, CBS confirmed that Most Wanted, FBI, and a number of their other longtime crime-TV staples are all coming back for another season. That is glorious news and with that, the next question we’re left to wonder is rather simple: When. That is the great unknown right now. Because of everything going on in the real world, there is a reasonably good chance that filming for season 2 is delayed and the show is not back this fall. (We know that season 1 didn’t premiere in the fall, but we feel confident season 2 would have prior to the events of the last couple of months.)

For now, the big assumption that we can make first and foremost about season 2 is that it will structurally feel fairly similar to what we saw this time. Think in terms of more exciting cases with dramatic twists around every corner. Also, we think that producers would love to do another crossover event, given that this was so enormously popular the first time around.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted

What do you want to see when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted season 2?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







