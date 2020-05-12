Is Bless This Mess new tonight on ABC? More season 3 hopes







Is Bless This Mess new tonight on ABC? If you do find yourselves asking this question right now, rest assured that we come bearing more answers!

As for whether or not these answers are ones you will like … that’s an entirely different story. Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting a while to see more of the fish-out-of-water comedy on the network … as a matter of fact, there is no 100% word that we will get it back ever. At the time of this writing, there is no confirmation that a Bless This Mess season 3 will happen, though we certainly remain optimistic that there will be a chance to get more of it.

For now, one of the biggest things that the comedy has going for it are some steady year-to-year ratings, showing that people who watched it the first time around enjoyed it and are eager for more. Meanwhile, we think in general there aren’t a lot of other shows out there that are quite in this vein. Sure, there was an era where there was this huge abundance of rural-set comedies featuring characters learning the ropes, it is a little bit less commonplace now. Originality helps, as does the presence of some familiar faces and a number of cameos.

We would imagine that there is going to be a little bit more news about a possible Bless This Mess season 3 coming out at some point over the next week or so, mostly because this tends to be when major networks make decisions. The only reason why a renewal announcement could be delayed is because ABC may remove a lot of its scripted programming in general from the schedule for the first couple of months. A lot of that depends on everything that happens in the real world. Safety matters more than anything else, so all decisions that are made will likely be with that in mind.

