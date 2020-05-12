





Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Is there something more that you can expect in regards to the sitcom? We’ll take a look at that within this article — have no fear, as there is plenty of news to still discuss!

Unfortunately, we can’t quite say that all the news that we have is good news — after all, there is no new episode tonight! Last week’s big episode, which included Dan finding a last-ditch way in order to keep the house, is serving as the finale. For the time being, there is no specific word on when season 3 is going to air … or even if there is for sure going to be one. We remain cautiously optimistic, though, largely because there is very little reason not to be. The main cast members all have deals already and at this point, the waiting game may have to do mostly with scheduling and getting some final things crossed off with the producing studio. There is definitely going to be more of this show pending some last-second surprise.

So what sort of significant stories can you expect over the course of The Conners season 3? One of the big ones is almost certainly going to revolve around getting a chance in order to see how the show looks at what is going on in the real world. While we don’t think that they are going to spend forever tackling the current global health crisis, it certainly feels like they’ll at least take a look at it. Meanwhile, there is so much story now to tell with Becky after her big finale twist, and Dan is going to experience some changes after what almost happened with the house in the finale.

The real challenge for now is not knowing when The Conners will return. Because of what is going on in the real world at the moment, it is easy to envision a scenario where new episodes do not end up returning until we get around to early 2021.

