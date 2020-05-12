The Voice results preview: Will Micah Iverson, Zan Fiskum make finale?







Tonight on The Voice season 18, you will see the final results show before the artists take the stage one last time. There are going to be five artists moving forward, and they will include a person from each team and then also a wild card. This is very much an abbreviated end of the season in a lot of ways, at least in that it doesn’t seem like there is a whole lot of time to get to know some of these people.

So, who are some of the most likely contenders to keep pushing forward? We think that there are some that feel pretty close to a lock.

Thunderstorm Artis – He’s going to be the representative from Team Nick, without a doubt. He’s a great vocalist, an exceptional musician, and could easily win the whole show.

Micah Iverson – We do think he’s the best of the artists from Team Kelly, and there are also a lot of Death Cab for Cutie fans out there who probably are eager to vote for his most-recent performance. Also, past voting results matter.

Todd Tilghman – He’s got a big, gloriously-raspy voice, and we think that he’s perfectly in line with what a lot of viewers for this show love. He’s a major darkhorse candidate to win, though Thunderstorm is more of a personal favorite.

CammWess – Is his rendition of “Rainbow” the best that we’ve seen from him all season long? We’re inclined to think, just like we think him moving forward is a lock.

As for who the wild-card performer will be, we’re inclined for the time being to lean towards Toneisha Harris based on her soaring vocals — though personally, we’ve got a soft spot for Zan Fiskum and the work that she’s done as of late.

