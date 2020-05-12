For Life finale spoilers: Nicholas Pinnock teases Aaron Wallace cliffhanger







For those out there excited to check out the For Life finale airing on ABC tonight, there’s a lot of big stuff that you should know in advance. Take, for example, the fact that there will be a big cliffhanger at the end of it all. Prepare to have your jaw on the ground by the end of the episode as we see something that will make you eager for whatever is next.

So what do we know right now entering the hour? Well, for starters, you will see Aaron Wallace do his best to be able to present his own case. For the entirety of this season, he has done whatever he can to get closer to this moment while battling a system that has so clearly been stacked against him. He’s found a way to get to this point, but the fight clearly isn’t over just yet.

One of the things that we do wonder a lot about with this show is how fast they want to get Aaron out of prison. You want to see him out so that you have that fulfillment of the ultimate underdog story, but removing him from prison could also be removing one part of what makes the show special. We think the challenge is on the writers to find some new unique angles for Aaron’s story — we do think that he can win his case and still be compelling.

In the end, Nicholas Pinnock can’t say too much about the finale, but he did note to On the Red Carpet that there are “more twists and turns” alongside a “real climax to this roller coaster of a season.” Meanwhile, he also noted that there are more stories he wants to tell as this character — there is no season 2 as of yet on ABC, but it feels like all parties involved on the show would be eager to come back for more.

