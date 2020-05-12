Outlander season 5 finale posts second-best live ratings of season







The first ratings are in for the Outlander season 5 finale, and by and large we’d say that they conclude things on a relatively high note.

In the end, the episode entitled “Never My Love” ended up generating around 855,000 total live viewers, a slight decline from the week before — yet, these do make for the second-strongest episode of the entire season and there is something worth celebrating about that. Why the slight decrease? When you’re dealing with live viewership for a show that releases early via an app, it’s hard to come up with a specific reason. It may be due to viewers eager to watch in advance. It could also be due to the sensitive nature of the episode, which was publicized far in advance. It would make sense of some viewers chose to watch it on their own schedule as opposed to just when it is on.

As we’ve noted many times over, we don’t think that Starz cares that much about people watching the show live so long as they are watching it at some point — they monetize based mostly on subscriptions, and what matters the most to us is that in between live viewers, social-media traffic and more, we still get the sense that the series is very much popular. It’s doing enough to make us hopeful for at least a season 7 — we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves in terms of projecting the future, especially since season 6 isn’t going to be on the air for quite a long time still.

While filming is delayed, we’re sure that some work will continue — the writers can continue to plot out scripts virtually and if they find out about a season 7 renewal far in advance, it’s fair to wonder if they will also start plotting out some work on it.

What do you think about the Outlander season 5 finale ratings, and the episode itself?

