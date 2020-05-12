





Be adaptable. If there is one lesson that we’ve learned from Songland over the years, this is probably it. You have to be willing to shift and change your song into something that suits the artist, even if that means doing some pretty radical transformations.

In the end, that is what we saw on Monday night’s new episode of the NBC series, as Julia Michaels ended up selecting the song “Give It To You” as written by Keegan Bost. When he first came into Songland, the small-town guy from Alabama did so with a song entitled “Glad You Came” that sounded and felt very different. When Julia kept him on the show, it almost felt like she was banking on him as a person as it did anything pertaining to his song.

Luckily, we do think that the final result proved to be worthwhile. Despite not really getting all that much of a chance to know this new version of the song, Julia felt like it suited her enough to give it a go. For a songwriter as prolific as her to pick any song is a big deal, and this should prove to be a nice little boost for Keegan’s career. He could be set up to do some very-cool things in music coming up, and we hope that he gets some opportunities.

While he didn’t win, can we at least give Dan Burke some credit for his song “Numb,” as well? This was a really cool, interesting song that was about a subject that you don’t explored all that much. It was more than worthy of a recording, as well.

