The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale spoilers: Will Chris and Bri win?

Entering the finale, there were three couples still remaining: Matt and Rudi, Chris and Bri, and then also Jamie and Trevor. It felt clear to us that romantically, Matt and Rudi are the two in the most danger. He’s not ready to express his feelings to her in the same way that she has him. They have to find a way to bring the connection musically to their time when they are offstage.

So how is the winner going to be determined? We’re super-curious to figure that out, but by far Chris and Bri are our favorite romantically. They clearly are in love with each other and we could watch them perform for weeks. We know that the cast people are going to be heading to Nashville — there’s a fantasy suite apparently on the line, there are going to be a lot of tears, and it seems like Rudi is leaving the room in the middle of a conversation again.

In the end, we’re hoping that at least Chris and Bri end up being together after the fact. We know that Listen to Your Heart was a show that was easy to mock going into the season, but it ended up being a really fun experience. There are some real romantic connections here! Ironically, it may have a better ending than either of the most-recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. They gotta win … right? We think that they will.

What do you think is going to happen on The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale?

