





On Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, we had some very big performances. Yet, one pair still had to be eliminated before we got around to the finale … and it was obvious. Very obvious. We don’t know how you could watch this episode and think anything otherwise.

Basically, Ryan and Natascha’s performance was a total mess. The two tried a very big risk with their take on Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” and it was one that was fraught with all sorts of issues. Natascha sang one of the wrong parts, the band was confused, and at one point Ryan was trying to hold a microphone while also playing a guitar. This was a very chaotic performance from start to finish, and their connection is also by far the weakest out of anyone in the competition.

The craziest thing was Chris Harrison trying to act like this was a tough decision by the judges — was it? Really?

In the end, we’re not sure if we see Ryan and Natascha having that much of a romantic connection outside the show. They were together almost by virtue of convenience — they’re both good performers and if they weren’t together, they would go home. We almost think that Natascha’s legacy on the show moving forward is going to be in part about stirring up drama, given that a lot of people were upset over how she handled the Julia/Sheridan situation last week. That includes some other people in the house including Jamie.

Yet, we will say this — Natascha told Ryan after the fact that the journey wasn’t over, despite our feelings about it. We’ll see if they are still together.

