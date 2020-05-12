





Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to give you an answer to that! Beyond that, though, we’ll also break down more of what the future for the series could hold.

Alas, the bad news at the moment remains this: There is no new installment of the Simone Missick drama on the air tonight. Last week’s revolutionary virtual episode served as the big finale and because of that, we’re now stuck waiting for a good while to see what is coming up next.

At least we know that there is going to be a new season, right? That news was first confirmed last week! We were hoping to have more news before the fall schedule announcement and now, we’ve got it in official form. New episodes are going to be airing at some point … but the larger question is just when that is going to be.

Because of what is going on in the real world right now, there is no guarantee that All Rise will be back on the air this fall. As a matter of fact, we’re seeing some other networks (think Fox) postpone most of their standard shows in favor of some reality TV fare and acquisitions. We’re wondering already if something similar is going to be happening here, as well.

At the very least, we’re sure that by early 2021, there will be more news on when All Rise season 2 is going to air. Patience will be a virtue, especially in times like these. The most important thing is that all of the cast and crew stay safe — there’s always going to be time to get back to work and craft new stories.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All Rise right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to All Rise moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







