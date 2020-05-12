





The 9-1-1 season 3 finale packed in a great deal of content from start to finish, but even with that, there’s one moment that stands out. That is, of course, the big reveal in the closing seconds of the hour.

As we’ve mentioned in the title, Maddie is pregnant! She and Chimney are going to be welcoming a baby into the world, or at least that’s what the tests indicate in the closing minutes of the finale. It came about at a rather serendipitous time in a graduation party — while some kids are growing up, Maddie and Chimney may now be preparing for a totally new part of their own future. Will the two prove to be great parents? There is a lot here to explore, and we’re excited to see precisely how the show opts to do this.

Of course, one of the big questions that we are left to wonder and think about over the next little while is how much of this pregnancy we’re really going to see. 9-1-1 is going to be on hiatus until the new year, more than likely, due to events that are going on in the real world. This means effectively that by the time the show comes back, you could easily put together a story where Maddie is about ready to give birth or is a new mom. There are a lot of options in here for the series to explore.

No matter where they go with it, this is an exciting development — plus, a little bit of happy news at a time when a lot of people are out there dealing with sad stories aplenty. Maybe this is a shot of good news to brighten some fans’ day.

