The Baker and the Beauty episode 6 spoilers: Noa faces a scandal







As we approach The Baker and the Beauty episode 6 airing on ABC next week, we’re going to see another side of celebrity culture. What is it this time around? Just think in terms of scandal. This is something that every big star goes through, but what makes it different this time around is that you’re throwing in someone like Daniel who is totally new to everything. He knows that he cares for Noa, but everything else may be overwhelming. That’s especially true when more and more people find out about you, and scandals do have a tendency to trickle down.

The title for this episode is “Side Effects,” which suggests to us that there could be some unintended consequences of just about everything that is going on with Noa in this hour.

Want a few more details? Then we suggest that you check out the full The Baker and the Beauty episode 6 synopsis with more news as to what is coming up next:

Noa and Daniel’s worlds are turned upside down when Vanessa ignites a scandal. As Noa works overtime to salvage the reputation of her company and ease tensions with her board of directors, Daniel tries to smooth things over with his family. Meanwhile, Piper (Georgina Reilly) learns that Lewis has been keeping a devastating secret.

At this point in the story, we hope that you’re swept away in the drama, the romance, and also the overall sense of fun. It really does feel like one of those stories that you have to enjoy in the moment, largely because so few midseason shows ever have a legitimate chance of coming back for more. At the time of this writing, the future fate of The Baker and the Beauty is still not 100% clear.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on The Baker and the Beauty now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Baker and the Beauty episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







