Supergirl season 5 finale promo: A team-up and other struggles







The Supergirl season 5 finale is set to appear on The CW this Sunday, and odds are it’s going to be all sorts of intense. There’s a big mission at the heart of this episode and it’s rather simple: Trying to stop Lex Luthor and Leviathan at the same time.

Of course, we have a hard time really imagining that the Leviathan part of the story is really over. We don’t know all that much about it just yet and that’s still a little frustrating. Why couldn’t we have gotten to this a little bit sooner? We’re at a spot not where Supergirl is going to find herself cornered and running low on options … and that may be more of why she’s turning to Lena.

We’ve heard from the start of this season that a big theme for season 5 is the battle for Lena’s soul, and we’ve seen that play out virtually from start to finish this year. We want there to be more of a genuine team-up in this episode with everyone coming together and starting to realize just what needs to be done … and also how to go about doing it. There’s a lot of fun stuff that we can get in here — remember the nostalgic days when Supergirl had this big team willing to help her?

Let’s hope now that there’s a big, fitting finale … and also something that gets viewers a little more excited about season 6. With the ratings declining hard for the show over the past few months, we need to see a situation where people can start to get a little more engaged and excited about the series again. There’s a way for that to happen, and we think getting more back to the show’s roots could help.

In the end, we’ll see what happens … and let’s hope for a cliffhanger that is exciting!

